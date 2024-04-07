Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

