Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Datadog worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. 2,500,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,497,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,390 shares of company stock worth $93,147,705. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

