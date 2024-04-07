Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

