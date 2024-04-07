Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

DHR stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.