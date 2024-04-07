D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $186.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of DHI opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

