Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $318.99. The stock had a trading volume of 752,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.21. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

