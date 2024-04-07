Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 701,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

