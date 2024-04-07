Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,523,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,020,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

