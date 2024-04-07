Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Deluxe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 131,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.