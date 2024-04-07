Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 73,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.45. 991,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.