Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 13,010 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

