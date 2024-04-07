Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.