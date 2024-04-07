Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

