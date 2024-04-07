Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 2,751,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,269. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.