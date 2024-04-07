Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $93.66. 752,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

