Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

