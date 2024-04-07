Critical Analysis: Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) and The Competition

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cadrenal Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -128.67% -117.76% Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors -2,617.68% -194.57% -28.37%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadrenal Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -$8.36 million -0.81 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $149.89 million -4.72

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cadrenal Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors 6220 18382 44161 913 2.57

Cadrenal Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 526.12%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.19%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cadrenal Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

