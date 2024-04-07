Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.