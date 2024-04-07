Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,051,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $169.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

