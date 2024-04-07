Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

