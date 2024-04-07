Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.