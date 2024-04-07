Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 813 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

