Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

