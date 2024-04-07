Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

