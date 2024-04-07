Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $784.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $363.04 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.