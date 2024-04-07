Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

