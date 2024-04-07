Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

