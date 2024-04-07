Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Increased by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for approximately 3.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.