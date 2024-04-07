Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.