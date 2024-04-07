Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 296,392 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

