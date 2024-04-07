Contrasting Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Netcapital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Netcapital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.28 $2.95 million ($0.05) -2.40 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.45 $54.01 million $2.07 7.59

This table compares Netcapital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Netcapital has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -17.74% -3.55% -3.15% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.73% 2.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Netcapital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.