Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Consolidated Water Stock Performance
CWCO stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.29.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
