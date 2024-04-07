Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

