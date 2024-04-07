ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $133.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

