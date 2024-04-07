ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 5.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.39% of ConocoPhillips worth $535,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

