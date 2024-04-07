Conflux Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $44.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,551.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $685.81 or 0.00986314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00146219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00185210 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00142055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,694,728 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,207,792 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,533,512.95 with 3,850,033,500.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36572176 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $54,874,648.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

