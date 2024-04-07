Compound Market Cap Reaches $589.55 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $589.55 million and $22.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $72.81 or 0.00105140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00040076 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015919 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,992 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

