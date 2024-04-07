Comparing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -132.37% Revolution Medicines N/A -38.39% -33.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($4.00) -2.32 Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 444.72 -$436.37 million ($3.77) -8.29

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Revolution Medicines 0 0 10 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 401.35%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.