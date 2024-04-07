Comparing Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) & Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -80.14% -159.93% -71.49% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and Sonic Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.52%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Sonic Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.50 -$9.95 million ($0.54) -0.72 Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 19.80

Sonic Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences. Applied DNA Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats Applied DNA Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

