Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $60,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,995 shares of company stock worth $116,023,946. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of COIN traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,194,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644,814. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

