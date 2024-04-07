CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617,177 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $71,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 2,696,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

