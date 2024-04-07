CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.64.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 24,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

