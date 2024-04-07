ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
