ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

