Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $30,737,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CLH traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $202.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

