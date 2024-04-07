City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -80.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Mazan acquired 39,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 656,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

