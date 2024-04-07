Citigroup Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $183.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $190.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

