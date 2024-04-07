Citigroup Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $60.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

