Citigroup Raises Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $116.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.48.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

