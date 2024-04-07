Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,215 shares during the period. Ciena comprises approximately 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Ciena worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $101,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at $19,226,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

