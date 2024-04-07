CIBC Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$39.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.53.

Quebecor stock opened at C$29.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

