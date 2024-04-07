Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $131.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International Stock Performance
CHH stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Hotels International
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.