Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $131.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

